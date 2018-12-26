ATLANTA --An Atlanta family grew quite a bit this Christmas. Candice and Larry Logan adopted seven children.
"Every year I pray and ask God for a child," Candice said.
On Christmas 2018, that prayer was answered.
The Logans adopted seven boys, all aged between 3 and 10, from the same family. All seven of the boys are cousins - one set of four brothers and another set of three brothers.
"I remember telling her, 'I don't know how this is going to play out, if we're going to get to adopt these kids or not,'" Larry Logan said.
The answer was yes. The Logans finished adopting all seven of the cousins just before Christmas.
The couple, who initially fostered the children, said some of the boys were neglected and two were born addicted to drugs.
"I feel like they rescued me, just as much as we rescued them," Candice Logan said.
Candice quit her job to take care of the boys.
"I never really thought that I could stay home, so it's been a blessing to be able to do that," she said.
Since money is tight, relatives recently started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for a transport van for the family of nine.
"We are truly humbled by what everyone has done," Candice Logan said.