FAMILY & PARENTING

On day he's adopted, 4-year-old shares news: 'Up next: big brother!'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeremiah met the woman who would become his mom when he was in the hospital in January 2017. In July 2018, he was officially adopted, and the family's exciting news didn't stop there.

MEMPHIS --
On the day 4-year-old Jeremiah was adopted into the Dickerson family last month, his family shared even more news: Jeremiah is about to become a big brother.

"Today I became a Dickerson! Up next: big brother!" reads a sign for Jeremiah from a photo shoot the family took to celebrate all their happy news.

Jordan and Cole Dickerson first heard about Jeremiah in January 2017 when he was in a Memphis children's hospital, ABC News reports. The little boy needed medical professionals to help him with his trach tube.

Jeremiah was looking for a foster family. Jordan was working in the hospital and fell in love with the little boy.

"I knew there was something different about him," Dickerson told ABC News. "I couldn't get him out of my head. I called my husband and said, 'Pray that we can bring Jeremiah home.'"

At first, Jeremiah went home with a different foster family. Jordan said she was "confused and upset" by this development, but when Jeremiah returned to the hospital, the Dickersons tried again. After foster care training and background checks, the Dickersons brought Jeremiah home with them, five months after they'd met.

"We fell in love with his smile and his joy," Jordan said. "We just knew he was going to fit in our family. There was no denying it."

More than a year later on July 16, 2018, Jeremiah was officially adopted into the family.

Now the family is looking forward to the future. Their baby girl is expected in January 2019, and Jordan said Jeremiah can't wait to teach his little sister to play baseball, basketball and dance.

"In the end, Jeremiah has blessed our family more than we could ever [imagine]," Jordan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionsiblingsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids this week
New app connects parents to recommended local babysitters
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
WATCH LIVE: DEA to announce new plans to combat Mexican drug cartels
Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
Autopsy to be performed on burned body found in West Chicago
Germany creates 3rd gender identity for records
San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Show More
Chicago-bound flight makes emergency landing in NC
Illinois woman celebrates 101st birthday at Taco Bell
British police: crash suspect is Briton of Sudanese origin
Alderman Willie Cochran to plead guilty in corruption cases, lawyer says
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
More News