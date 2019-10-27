CHICAGO (WLS) -- Originally created by a major toy company in the 1960s, The Crawligator became a popular crawling toy for infants, helping to naturally develop mobility, gross motor skills and muscle strength.
It encourages bilateral coordination as the child's arms and legs make reciprocal movements, or a crawling motion.
However after the company was purchased by a large conglomerate, The Crawligator was no longer produced. Its "extinction" lasted for 40 years.
Until Chicago entrepreneur Stacey Kohler redesigned The Crawligator to meet today's federal safety standards.
Now it's on the market once again!
Kohler joined ABC7 to show how The Crawligator works.
You can learn more about The Crawligator by visiting their website: www.thecrawligator.com.
Chicago Made: The Crawligator
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News