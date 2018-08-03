FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple takes wedding to father in Des Plaines hospice care

EMBED </>More Videos

With hands clasped and hearts full, Anthony Schlade and Mary-Jo Backley gave a gift on their wedding day.

By
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
With hands clasped and hearts full, Anthony Schlade and Mary-Jo Backley gave a gift on their wedding day.

"I have the greatest dad in the world. He's always been there for me. (He's) supported me through good and bad," said Anthony Schlade about his father William. "He has a glow. He's special. He's just a great person."

Schlade and Backley got married early in front of a huge crowd at William nursing home in Des Plaines.

William is in hospice care with kidney failure, and is in no condition to leave for a ceremony, so the couple brought it to him.

"So we moved our wedding way ahead so he could be there for it," Anthony said.

"It's hard to believe, it's hard to believe all of this is happening," William said.

Friday morning, William was there to see the bride walk down the aisle. He looked on proudly at his son, locking eyes for a moment as the officiant spoke, both full of emotion.

"I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for him," Anthony said before the ceremony.

"He's the one that's always said he was never going to get married and those are the ones that get married," William joked.

And as the officiant pronounced Anthony and Mary-Jo husband and wife, William watched, joyful.

"It couldn't be any better, couldn't be as exciting. It's wonderful," he said.

And for Anthony and Mary-Jo on their special day?

"(We) couldn't be any happier," Anthony said adding that his father was his "best man."

Asbury Court Retirement put on the wedding at no cost to the bride and groom, and provided a reception afterwards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddinghealthfeel goodDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
Back-to-school countdown checklist
Secrets that only a divorce attorney knows
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Round Lake mom dies in Fla. after family caught in rip currents
19-year-old man fatally shot in head in Albany Park
Woman hopes terminal cancer diagnosis will prevent deportation
Man throws 8-year-old off 31-foot water slide, police say
WakandaCon opens in River North
Prospect Heights condo fire victims can get donated items at local church
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'
Show More
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Change of venue hearing Friday in Van Dyke murder trial
Schwarber hosts fallen CFD diver's sons at Wrigley Field
4 dentists accused in Las Vegas hotel room sex assault
More News