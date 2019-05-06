mother's day

Hundreds treated to free Mother's Day makeovers

EMBED <>More Videos

Thanks to an army of volunteers and more than a dozen organizations, hundreds of Chicago and Milwaukee area moms will receive total Mother's Day makeovers for free.

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanks to an army of volunteers and more than a dozen organizations, hundreds of Chicago and Milwaukee area moms will receive total Mother's Day makeovers for free this week.

"Hair, makeup, brand new looks, eyebrows, photo shoots, just for being mom," said Daisie Foundation board member Julie Hightower at the Chicago event, taking place inside the downtown Swisstel.

The women treated to this special celebration are being thanked not just for nuturing their children, but also for overcoming added adversity: fighting cancer, raising kids alone, raising families in military households, and facing homelessness.

"With chemotherapy and all this treatment you don't get to feel pretty. You don't get to look pretty. So this day you cancel all doctors appoitnments and you just feel pretty," said Momma Hawk, a terminally ill cancer patient who looks forward to this event each year "because it forces me not to lay in the bed when I don't feel good. It gives me the strength. I feel like when I come here I'm (going to) get this boost of energy so I can be excited about what I'm going to look like."

"Cancer's really hard on the body," added Cheri Mills who is also fighting cancer.

"Underneath the clothes a lot of times there's a lot of damage. It's kind of just fun to step out and do something nice for a day," Mills said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagospotonhomelessmilitaryfamilymother's daymothers daycancer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
Celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
Mother's Day creations for sale at MADE Art Market
Local florist brings beauty to people's lives
Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations for Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adel Daoud sentenced in Chicago terror case
32 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings across Chicago
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
OPRF student killed in Oak Park head-on crash
Waukegan explosion: Search resumes for missing worker; 3 others killed
Pres. Trump to award Tiger Woods with Medal of Freedom
Bud Light reveals rainbow bottle for Pride Month
Show More
Meet one of the last elevator operators in Chicago
Home Chef, 84.51° to move into Old Post Office
4,400-year-old tomb discovered in Egypt
Ark. twins celebrate 100th birthday
SPOILER ALERT: New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer is out
More TOP STORIES News