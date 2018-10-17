FAMILY & PARENTING

Man's last gift to grandson, 100-pound pumpkin, returned after being stolen from porch

EMBED </>More Videos

The Beckman family is offering a $500 dollar reward for the pumpkin's return after it was stolen between Friday night and Saturday morning.

By Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Long Island --
A man's last gift to his grandson, a 100-pound pumpkin, has been returned with a note after being stolen from a porch on Long Island.

It was returned anonymously Tuesday night while the boy was out with his mother.



Before young Kevin Beckman's grandfather died, he left his grandson the enormous pumpkin. Yet a piece of Pop's legacy went missing when someone stole that pumpkin from Kevin's Lindenhurst front porch over the weekend.

"Since that pumpkin's been gone, it hasn't been right," 6-year-old Kevin told Eyewitness News. "Because it was my last gift from Pop. My Pop."

Pop, also known as Thomas Beckman, loved to grow plants in his garden, and before he passed, he recruited Kevin to help him with a very special project. They took pumpkin seeds from a pumpkin Pop picked last year and planted them in May.

Sadly, the 75-year-old grandfather died later that month, but watching the pumpkins grow helped the Beckman's cope with their loss.

"We would go out, we would look at the pumpkins, and we'd see how the pumpkins were progressing," said Deirdre Beckman, Kevin's mother.

Once the healthy-sized pumpkin fully matured, Kevin proudly placed it on the family stoop on North Lewis Avenue in Lindenhurst, and that's where someone stole it between Friday night and Saturday morning. Kevin said he cried when he found out.

Afterward, Kevin's aunt, Ann Marie Pesa, posted a photo of him with the pumpkin on her Facebook page, in an effort to get the pumpkin back. She wrote that the family was offering a $500 dollar reward for the squash's return or information leading to its return.

"It's funny, but it was kind of part of my dad. I feel like everything that my dad planted grew really well this year," Pesa said.

So far, plenty of kindhearted neighbors have brought them new pumpkins, but they're not the same. Kevin said it's more about Pop than the pumpkin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypumpkingrandparentsrobberyu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Man man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Video released of off-duty CPD sergeant shooting unarmed teen with developmental disabilities
26 hurt after CTA bus crashes into pole in Greater Grand Crossing
Amber Alert: Vigil held for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs
Mega Millions winning numbers for jackpot drawn; Jackpot grows to $868M after no winner
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrive at PAWS Chicago
Boy dies of electrocution after climbing over fence to get football
Melania Trump's plane forced to return on way to Philadelphia
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Show More
Mayor Emanuel to deliver final budget address Wednesday
Canada legalization 2018: Recreational marijuana now legal
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly sunny and windy Wednesday
Police: Armed robber found dead in Lindenhurst home, other alleged robber charged
More News