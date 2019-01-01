FAMILY & PARENTING

New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the first babies born in the Chicago area in 2019 was born at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hospitals across the Chicago area welcomed the very first babies of the New Year.

One of the first babies born in the Chicago area in 2019 was born at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Eli Jordan was born at 12:27 a.m. and he weighed in at eight pounds, six-ounces and is 20.5 inches long.

Both Eli and his mom, Krystal Robinson of Chicago, are resting comfortably, the hospital said.

New Year's baby Treasure Jasmin with her mother Kiara Cox.



At Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Treasure Jasmine was born at 1:04 a.m.

Her mother, Kiara Cox, labored for 15 hours to give birth to Treasure, who weighed 7 pounds and one ounce. To celebrate the hospital's first baby of 2019, nurses presented the baby with a gift basket filled with cuddly toys and baby essentials.

At Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Olivia Kathryn Klein was the first baby born in the New Year. Olivia was born at 12:23 a.m. to parents Kerry and Tom Klein and weighted 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches tall.

New Year baby Olivia Kathryn Klein with parents Kerry and Tom at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynew year's daybabyOak LawnHazel Crest
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
New Illinois law on rear-facing car seats kicks in Jan. 1
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
Florida man charged in carjacking at Oakbrook Center
Boy, 12, shot while standing near window in Englewood home
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Illinois priest accused of child sex abuse has gone missing
Blackhawks take on Bruins in Winter Classic at Notre Dame
Zeigler sausage products recalled over possible metal contamination
30K Cook County homeowners to get $8.3M in automatic property tax refunds
Show More
Northwestern defense stuns No. 20 Utah 31-20 in Holiday Bowl
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Sprinkles, flurries Tuesday
CPD release images of teens allegedly involved in Red Line attack
More News