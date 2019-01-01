New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals

New Year's baby Treasure Jasmin with her mother Kiara Cox.

New Year baby Olivia Kathryn Klein with parents Kerry and Tom at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Hospitals across the Chicago area welcomed the very first babies of the New Year.One of the first babies born in the Chicago area in 2019 was born at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.Eli Jordan was born at 12:27 a.m. and he weighed in at eight pounds, six-ounces and is 20.5 inches long.Both Eli and his mom, Krystal Robinson of Chicago, are resting comfortably, the hospital said.At Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Treasure Jasmine was born at 1:04 a.m.Her mother, Kiara Cox, labored for 15 hours to give birth to Treasure, who weighed 7 pounds and one ounce. To celebrate the hospital's first baby of 2019, nurses presented the baby with a gift basket filled with cuddly toys and baby essentials.At Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Olivia Kathryn Klein was the first baby born in the New Year. Olivia was born at 12:23 a.m. to parents Kerry and Tom Klein and weighted 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches tall.