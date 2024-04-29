Chicago farmers market season starting soon | See locations

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns for the 2024 with more than 40 vendors.

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns for the 2024 with more than 40 vendors.

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns for the 2024 with more than 40 vendors.

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns for the 2024 with more than 40 vendors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Farmers market season is beginning in Chicago.

Chicago's longest-running farmers market on the Daley Plaza kicks off from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23, and runs weekly through Oct. 24. It features more than 40 vendors.

Chicago farmers markets take place in neighborhoods across the city.

Many markets serve communities with limited access to fresh produce, the city said in a news release Monday.

SEE ALSO: Lincoln Square Farmers Market offers locally-grown produce twice a week throughout summer

The Saturday Green City Market in Lincoln Park started earlier this month, and runs through Nov. 23.

The UChicago Farmers Market started Saturday.

For a complete list of farmers markets, visit chicago.gov.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.