Siblings reunite for Thanksgiving after 22 years apart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For one suburban family, a reunion is their reason to be thankful this year.It was a tearful moment when two siblings - now grown and with their own families - came together after more than 22 years apart.During a time set aside for being thankful, the Torres' say they certainly have more to be grateful for than they ever expected after the matriarch of their family was reunited with her two brothers she hasn't seen face-to-face in over 20 years. In Spanish, she said it was going to be a special year that she'll remember forever.The siblings enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving dinner together after their emotional reunion at O'Hare airport when the brothers and their families made the trip from their native Mexico, where the holiday is not celebrated.Patricia Torres, 55, hadn't seen her brother Hector for 22 years, but they stay in touch by talking on the phone almost every week. And while life and issues with immigration kept them apart, the computer specialist from Mexico City said he never lost hope he would see his oldest sister again.With their newfound face-to-face connection, sister and brothers hope not to lose touch again."Seeing them together just brings so much joy, just such a blessing having them together," said Patricia Manjarrez, Patricia's daughter.And then finally, with tradition and love, they are a family again.