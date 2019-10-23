Family & Parenting

Soccer star Alex Morgan announces she's pregnant

Alex Morgan is going to be a mom!

The U.S. women's national team co-captain announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that she and husband, Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child in April 2020.

The mom-to-be posted three pictures on Twitter for the announcement. One showed Morgan holding a sign that said said "Baby Girl, April 2020."



Her caption read, "We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

Alex Morgan's pregnancy announcement comes a few months after she helped lead the U.S. women's national soccer team to victory at the Women's World Cup.
