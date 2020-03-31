Video: Elk Grove Village students line streets to see teachers' car parade amid coronavirus school closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People all around the country are finding ways to stay connected as health officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Vehicles lined the streets in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village Monday, as a loud and joyous car parade brought smiles to the faces of families in the community.
School teachers at Stevenson Elementary drove through the neighborhoods they serve to see their students again.
Some students and their families lined up along the street to see their teachers drive by!
A Facebook post about the parade said, "While the teachers and staff need to stay in their cars, seeing your smiling faces will certainly make their day."
