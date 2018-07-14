Toddler's rendition of the national anthem goes viral

@espn how about giving Drake some love for this rendition of America's song.



Our fans are as top notch as a goal in the #WorldCup2018 ... right @FIFAWorldCup. @AmericanIdol will be seeing him in a few years. pic.twitter.com/omwBEj20jO — Auburn Doubledays (@Doubledays) July 12, 2018

A toddler's rendition of the national anthem at a minor league baseball game has gone viral.Three-year-old Drake Grillo and his family are season ticket holders of the Auburn Doubledays in New York.The adorable toddler's mom stood by his side and helped if he forgot some lyrics.She says Drake started singing the song this past winter.