Winter vacation is right around the corner, and if you have young kids, you may be wondering how to keep them busy during their time off. The art educators at Young Rembrandts are now offering online videos to teach your kids how to create their own festive masterpieces.The Young Rembrandts artists joined ABC7 to demonstrate how to draw an elf and how to draw Santa. To learn more about art classes at Young Rembrandts, visit https://www.youngrembrandts.com/