Find Spring Break fashion essentials at Chicago's NEWCITY

Lifestyle & Fashion Expert Suzanne Kopulos shares the hottest trends for spring breakers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring Break is all about having fun while looking good!

NEWCITY in Lincoln Park is a hot spot for all of the latest Spring Break trends.

From dresses to swimming suits and mens apparel, Lifestyle & Fashion Expert Suzanne Kopulos shares the hottest trends for spring breakers this year.

For more information, visit NEWCITY's website.

Location: NEWCITY, 1457 N. Halsted Street, Chicago

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10am-8pm
Sunday: 11am-6pm
