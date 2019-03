Find Spring Break fashion essentials at Chicago's NEWCITY

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring Break is all about having fun while looking good!NEWCITY in Lincoln Park is a hot spot for all of the latest Spring Break trends.From dresses to swimming suits and mens apparel, Lifestyle & Fashion Expert Suzanne Kopulos shares the hottest trends for spring breakers this year.For more information, visit NEWCITY's website. Location: NEWCITY, 1457 N. Halsted Street, ChicagoHours: Monday-Saturday: 10am-8pmSunday: 11am-6pm