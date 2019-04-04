Style & Fashion

Sephora settles suit from woman who says she contracted herpes from lipstick sample

Sephora has reached a settlement with a woman who says she contracted a herpes-related cold sore from a lipstick sample at its Hollywood store.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Sephora has reached a settlement with a woman who says she contracted a herpes-related cold sore from a lipstick sample at its Hollywood store.

Elena Davoyan filed a lawsuit against Sephora.

The Glendale woman claims she went into the company's Hollywood Boulevard store to test out a lipstick sample and later tested positive for the oral herpes virus.

The lawsuit claims Sephora should have known about the risks of samples used by more than one customer.

Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.
