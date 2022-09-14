Fatal I-55 crash shuts down highway for hours in Will County: Illinois State Police

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Part of Interstate 55 in Will County was closed for roughly five hours early Wednesday morning, after a fatal crash near Shorewood, Illinois State Police said.

A car and a semitrailer were both traveling south on I-55 just after 1:20 a.m., near mile marker 252, when the car rear-ended the truck, which was stopped due to construction lane closures, according to ISP.

The car's driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and died, police said.

RELATED: Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say

No identifying information was immediately provided about the person killed.

The southbound lanes of I-55 were closed between U.S. 52 and Route 59 for about five hours for the investigation.

All lanes reopened about 6:10 a.m., but the closure had already caused a roughly 2-mile backup.