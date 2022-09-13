Lisle police ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Ogden Avenue and Yackley Avenue in Lisle, IL, the police department said.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The person killed in a west suburban hit-and-run crash early Monday morning has been identified, police said Tuesday.

Robert York of Lisle was fatally struck sometime before 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ogden and Yackley avenues, Lisle police said.

York was found unresponsive in the roadway, and the vehicle involved left the scene, police said. He was transported by the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said they do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the crash, but they are interviewing a witness Tuesday.

Police are investigating and asked anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at 630-271-4200.

