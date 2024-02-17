1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside McCook bar, police say

MCCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally outside a bar in southwest suburban McCook.

According to police, it happened early Saturday morning near the All-Star Bar & Grill located at 7949 47th Street.

Responding officers said they found two people with multiple gunshot wounds about a half block south of the parking lot.

Both victims were transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. One was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is listed in critical condition, police said.

No further details were available.

The incident is currently under investigation, with assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the McCook Police Department at (708) 447-9191 or anonymously through email at policeinfo@mccookpolice.org.