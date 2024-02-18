Suspect in custody after 2 shot, 1 killed outside McCook bar: police

Police in McCook are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday outside the All-Star Bar & Grill .

MCCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after two people were shot, one fatally, outside a bar in southwest suburban McCook on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened outside the All-Star Bar & Grill, located at 7949 47th Street.

Responding officers said they found two people with multiple gunshot wounds about a half-block south of the parking lot.

Both victims were transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other remains listed in critical condition, police said.

No further details were available.

The incident is currently under investigation, with assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the McCook Police Department at (708) 447-9191 or anonymously through email at policeinfo@mccookpolice.org.

