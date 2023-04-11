Chicago shooting: 6th suspect charged in death of rapper FBG Duck

The I-Team talked with Chicago criminal defense attorney Tony Thedford about one of the most powerful tools prosecutors have.

CHICAGO -- A sixth alleged member of the O-Block street gang has been charged in the slaying of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.

Ralph Turpin, 33, who is also known as "Tall" or "Teezy," was charged with committing a murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Also charged in FBG Duck's death are: Charles "C Murda" Liggins, 30; Kenneth "Kenny" Robinson, 28; Tacarlos "Los" Offerd, 30; Christopher "C Thang" Thomas, 22; and Marcus "Muwop" Smart, 22.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The indictment alleges that the O-Block gang engaged in numerous acts of violence, including the killing of Carlton Weekly, a Chicago rapper also known as FBG Duck, on Aug. 4, 2020, the statement said.

Weekly was shot as many as 21 times in the daytime attack that also left his girlfriend and someone else waiting in line with them at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique at 68 E. Oak St. wounded.

The attack involved four masked shooters who left 38 bullet casings behind after an attack that lasted all of 15 seconds, according to a federal court record.

RELATED: FBG Duck death: 5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of Chicago rapper

Much of what happened on the day of the shooting was captured on video, according to the 45-page document, which includes an FBI affidavit.

It says investigators towed a car used in the shooting one day after it happened, later searched it and found evidence that implicated Liggins. The document also points to so-called "diss tracks," songs posted online in which street gang members disrespect rivals, fueling violence on the streets.

Minutes before the shooting, Weekly got out of a car driven by his girlfriend and stood in a line outside the store. Weekly's mother has said he was shopping for a present for his son.

RELATED: Rapper FBG Duck's mother pleads for peace after Gold Coast shooting Tuesday

Around the same time, surveillance footage showed Liggins, Smart and others running down a stairwell at Parkway Gardens at 63rd and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the affidavit. It said Smart and another person got into a Ford Fusion owned by Offerd. The FBI said it believes Liggins got into a Chrysler 300 with two others.

From there, investigators were able to trace the vehicles' path from Parkway Gardens to the scene of the slaying, using video surveillance. Around the time Weekly got out of the car on Oak Street, the feds say the Fusion and Chrysler were seen traveling in the same direction in the 6200 block of South Wentworth Ave., just five seconds apart. The vehicles were spotted on camera in at least seven additional locations.

Police records reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times showed a $100,000 bounty was placed on the head of Weekly before he was shot and killed.

Two weeks after the shooting, an informant in Chicago police custody told detectives and FBI agents that someone affiliated with the Black Disciples street gang had offered up $50,000 "to anyone that killed Weekly" and later raised the bounty to $100,000, according to the police records.

Another tipster told investigators, "Duck had a price on his head," the records show.

The name of the person said to have placed the bounty was redacted. But the informant said the person bought custom-made necklaces for members of the Black Disciples' O- Block faction.

RELATED: Gold Coast shooting leaves Chicago rapper FBG Duck dead, friends say; 2 seriously hurt on Oak Street

Turpin was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Contributing: Jon Seidel, Frank Main and Tom Schuba

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)