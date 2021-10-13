FBG Duck death: 5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of Chicago rapper

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal authorities announced Wednesday that five people have been indicted in the murder of a Chicago rapper known as "FBG Duck."

Carlton Weekly, known as "FBG Duck," was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on August 4, 2020.

The US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said the five suspects are members of the O-Block street gang.

The suspects who have been charged with committing murder in aid of racketeeting are:

- Marcus Smart, 22, known as "Muwop."
-Charles Liggines, 30, known as "C-Murda,"
-Kenneth Robertson, 28, known as "Kenny Mac,"

-Tacarlos Offered, 30, known as "Los,
-Christopher Thomas, 22, known as "C-Thang."

The indictment also includes charges for firearm violations and assaults in the aid of racketeering.

Liggins, Offerd, Thomas and Smart were each arrested Wednesday morning and are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

