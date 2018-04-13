Federal agency monitoring death of teen trapped, suffocated by van seat

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's monitoring what happened to a teenage boy in Ohio who became trapped by a Honda minivan rear bench seat and died.

The agency said Friday it's been in contact with local authorities and Honda "to understand all of the facts related to this tragic incident."

Sixteen-year-old Kyle Plush died Tuesday after becoming trapped inside a 2004 Honda Odyssey. A coroner says Plush died of asphyxiation due to "chest compression."

Plush made two 911 calls Tuesday afternoon begging for help from a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Cincinnati. Two Cincinnati police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy searched but failed to locate him.

A Cincinnati police spokesman said Friday the department has verified that the minivan wasn't subject to recalls.
