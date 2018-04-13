Federal agency monitoring death of teen trapped, suffocated by van seat

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's monitoring what happened to a teenage boy in Ohio who became trapped by a Honda minivan rear bench seat and died.The agency said Friday it's been in contact with local authorities and Honda "to understand all of the facts related to this tragic incident."Sixteen-year-old Kyle Plush died Tuesday after becoming trapped inside a 2004 Honda Odyssey. A coroner says Plush died of asphyxiation due to "chest compression."Plush made two 911 calls Tuesday afternoon begging for help from a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Cincinnati. Two Cincinnati police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy searched but failed to locate him.A Cincinnati police spokesman said Friday the department has verified that the minivan wasn't subject to recalls.