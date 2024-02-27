Drivee injured in fiery FedEx truck crash on I-294 in Northbrook

A FedEx truck caught fire after a crash on I-294 at Lake Cook Road in Northbrook, Illinois State Police said.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was seriously injured after his FedEX truck hit a guardrail and caught fire on I-294 in Northbrook Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Officers responded to the scene on I-294 at Lake Cook Road at about 2:23 a.m. and found the driver of the truck on the road, police said.

"At this time it seems that the person on the road was the driver from the semi," Northbrook Fire Chief Steve Morris

The man was transported to Glenbrook Hospital in serious condition, police said. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

The cab of the truck caught fire and firefighters were seen cutting open the top of one of the trailers.

The Lake Cook Road exit ramp has been closed as police investigate.