localish

Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers cozy beds for kids in need

EMBED <>More Videos

This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need

PHILADELPHIA -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit organization. The goal of the organization is to provide children with beds to sleep on.

Denise Ogurkis is the president of the Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, chapter.

They have built and delivered close to 100 beds and have requests for hundreds more.

"I do it because it changes the lives of a child," said Ogurkis.

Each chapter is supported through volunteers and fundraising. Ogurkis will organize a "build day" and all of the volunteers will come together and build the frames and all other parts of the beds.

They will then receive requests for beds from families in need. The next step is the delivery and assembly of the beds.

Ogurkis encourages anyone with an interest in the Philadelphia area to open a branch of their own. She also says that she would be more than happy to assist them with getting started.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
Seltzer's has been making smokehouse bologna for over 100 years
This museum has art on the walls, ceilings for a unique experience
This piano man travels to bring joy to those affected by tragedy
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Wicker Park shooting: CFD
Chicago city worker vaccine mandate takes effect, prompting lawsuits
Chicago's 'must stop' Mexican restaurant is more than tacos
Police search for double homicide suspects in Tinley Park
Chicago Cubs name new general manager
IL reports 2,413 COVID cases, 30 deaths
Chicago Weather: A few showers, then clearing
Show More
Naperville North HS cancels class after threat for 2nd time in a month
Lawsuit alleges WI police enabled armed militia in Kenosha protest
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
IN kids mistakenly get COVID vaccine instead of flu shot: parents
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News