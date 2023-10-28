FEMA application for storm damage help rejected? Here's how to appeal

Homeowners who received a determination letter that says they're not currently approved for federal disaster assistance can still appeal.

Tips on how to get FEMA to review your file again

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A "no" may not be FEMA's final answer.

Homeowners who received a determination letter that says they're not currently approved for federal disaster assistance even though their property was damaged in the June 29 to July 2 storms and flooding can still appeal.

According to FEMA, an appeal is a written request for the agency to review the file again. It's also an opportunity to provide new or additional information not previously submitted that may affect the decision.

"You have the right to appeal any decision by FEMA regarding your application for Individual Assistance, such as your initial eligibility decision, the amount or type of assistance provided to you, late applications, or requests to return money," FEMA said in a release.

An appeal should be filed in the form of a signed letter within 60 days of the date on the determination letter.

Here's what FEMA says homeowners should know and include in their appeals.

Applicant's full name, current address and the address of the damaged dwelling.

Applicant's 9-digit FEMA registration number, found at the top of the determination letter (on every page).

Any relevant documentation that supports your request, e.g., contractor estimates, rent checks, insurance correspondence, inspection reports, photographs of damage, receipts.

FEMA disaster declaration number, DR-4728-IL (on every page).

Applicant's signature and the date.

If you choose to have a third party submit an appeal on your behalf, the appeal letter must be signed by the third party. Additionally, please include a statement signed by you authorizing the third party to appeal on your behalf.

Mail your appeal letter to:

FEMA Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

P. O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

For more information or to talk with a FEMA representative call 800-621-3362. Find a center at FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Locator.