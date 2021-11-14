fertility

Chicago fertility clinics pioneer new fertility treatment for men

By Tyra Whitney
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago fertility clinics pioneer fertility treatment for men

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New testing is available aimed toward helping men improve infertility problems.

The Reproductive Medicine Institute is a Chicago-based fertility clinic, and is one of the first in the country to offer non-invasive solution testing called Protex.

It allows men to collect their specimens at home using a newly designed technology to improve the quality of the sample by reducing anxiety and stress.

Diana Peninger, the CEO at Reproductive Solutions Inc., joined ABC7 to talk about the at-home treatment. She spoke about how the treatment works and the results patients are seeing.

Dr. Elena Trukhacheva, president of Reproductive Medicine Institute, based in Chicago, joined ABC7 to talk about why she decided to adopt the at-home collection method for local clinics. She also spoke about patients' results and the benefits they have seen throughout the treatment process.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker expands same-sex infertility treatment coverage in LGBTQ legislation

The scientific research, engineering and design behind Protex has proven to increase motility and fertilization capability 55% and up to 89% higher than a standard specimen cup, slow the cooling rate to 0.3 C per minute, increase biochemical health of sperm for all animals and humans and increase conception rates 23-36% in animals (early results in ongoing human test shows similar data).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooppregnancyfertility
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FERTILITY
Impact of COVID-19 on family planning
COVID vaccines do not damage placenta in pregnant women: study
Rebel Wilson posts on Instagram empathizing with those struggling with fertility
Pregnant women encouraged to get COVID vaccine
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News