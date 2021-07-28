Gov. Pritzker expands same-sex infertility treatment coverage in LGBTQ legislation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker signed new legislation Tuesday to advance the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Illinois.One bill expands infertility treatment coverage for same-sex couples.Another allows people who are getting married to choose gender-neutral certificates.Those who are already married can have their certificates updated.Other legislation repeals a law that made the transmission of HIV a crime."Today, I'll sign four new bills into law that advance Illinoisans' ability to live their fullest lives as their truest selves," Pritzker said Tuesday at the Center on Halsted in Lakeview. "In our continued efforts to shape a safer and more inclusive Illinois, my administration is on a mission to lift up and empower those who too often have been overlooked or forgotten."Previously, the Pritzker administration worked to provide financial aid to transgender students, brought inclusive curriculum into Illinois schools, expanded Medicaid to cover gender-affirming surgery and put in place the Getting to Zero plan to end HIV in Illinois in a decade, the governor's office said.