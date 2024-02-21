Chris Chalk joins star-studded cast of 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans'

There is a brand new episode of "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" Wednesday night on FX.

This week, Chris Chalk joins the star-studded cast, stepping into the role of writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin.

It's a role that he said felt familiar.

"I'm very well aware of James Baldwin and his affectations," Chalk said. "I've been doing (not for money) James Baldwin impersonations forever and ever. I call it singing, trying to find the rhythm of his speech. It was a lot of fun work, honestly."

Chalk said joining Tom Hollander, and the rest of the cast, was sort of like getting an invitation to one of Capote's elite parties

"Diane Lane walks in, I'm like, 'Hello!'" Chalk laughed, "And she was, everybody was, just so kind."

In the latest episode, Baldwin meets Truman Capote for lunch.

Capote's expose on the Swans, his inner circle of socialite gal pals, has been prematurely published in Esquire.

Their dark, dirty secrets have been dished out and now the ladies are out for revenge.

Baldwin is here to reignite Capote's muse. He wants to know what Capote left out. What else does he know about the Swans?

"James gets to come in and say, 'You already started the fire buddy. Let it burn. Don't back down now. Don't halfway do it. Do it all the way.' That was the fun energy and drive that James has in this episode that was so heavily supported by the dialog. I think this episode kind of serves to activate the rest of the season."

Catch "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX and streaming on Hulu.

