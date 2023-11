CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ABC News special report on the release of hostages in Gaza pre-empted the end of Jeopardy. This is today's Final Jeopardy question and answer.

Question: In disarray, it was sold at auction in 1915 to a local Wiltshire man, who would donate it to the British government 3 years later.

Answer: Stonehenge

Winner: All contestant got an incorrect answer, but the winner for this episode was Henry Baer.