I-Team

Canceling card does not help credit: report

By and Ann Pistone
You may want to think twice before canceling your credit card.

Canceling a credit card negatively affects your credit score - but a new report found that millions of Americans don't know that.

Roughly two-thirds of Americans have canceled at least one credit card, and nearly 40 percent of those people have canceled more than one, according to a bankrate.com report. Twelve percent of people who canceled their cards thought it would help their credit score.

The most popular reasons for canceling a card, the study found, was having paid off debt. Other reasons included not using the card enough or feeling that the interest rate or annual fees were too high.

Credit scoring systems look favorably on longstanding accounts and more available credit. So, as long as there's no annual fee, just stop using the card instead of canceling it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipi teamcredit cards
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
THE CHICAGO SCOOTER TEST
States with the most catfish victims
Riverdale drivers struggle with 'extreme' potholes
Cara Smith becomes new Cook County judge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Off-duty CPD officer arrested after deadly South Side crash
Metra BNSF service disrupted after pedestrian hit by Amtrak train
Clerk stabbed outside Loop 7-Eleven after having lottery machine thrown at him
Video shows moment David Ortiz shot in back
Deputy shootout ensues after man shoots at wife's smart speaker
1 critically injured after car crashes near bike path off Lake Shore Drive on North Side
Show More
41 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys rap group dies at 52
Lightfoot launches partnership initiative with business across Chicago
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
States with the most catfish victims
More TOP STORIES News