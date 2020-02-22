Chicago city treasurer hosts town hall meeting on financial literacy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago city treasurer is hosting an event focused on neighborhood lending, community banking, economic development opportunities and financial assistance for seniors.
Melissa Conyears-Ervin is putting on Dollars & Sense on Saturday in Englewood.
Conyears-Ervin will also look back at 2019 and her office's growth with return on investments, support of community events and other accomplishments.
Conyears-Ervin joined ABC7 to talk about the event.
Event Information: Dollars & Sense
When: Saturday, Feb. 22
Time: 10a.m. - noon
Location: Englewood STEM High School, 6835 S. Normal Blvd., Chicago
For more information visit eventbrite.com.
