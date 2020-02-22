Personal Finance

Chicago city treasurer hosts town hall meeting on financial literacy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago city treasurer is hosting an event focused on neighborhood lending, community banking, economic development opportunities and financial assistance for seniors.

Melissa Conyears-Ervin is putting on Dollars & Sense on Saturday in Englewood.

Conyears-Ervin will also look back at 2019 and her office's growth with return on investments, support of community events and other accomplishments.

Conyears-Ervin joined ABC7 to talk about the event.

Event Information: Dollars & Sense
When: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 10a.m. - noon
Location: Englewood STEM High School, 6835 S. Normal Blvd., Chicago

For more information visit eventbrite.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoenglewoodmoneypersonal financefinance
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago man, 23, killed in stabbing at Downtown bar; 1 in custody
South Shore Line train derails in the Loop; 4 injured
VIDEO: Footage released of deadly South Side police chase
Young victim stabbed in large fight outside Oak Lawn HS
Lindsey Lagastee of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets
Son of Chicago's most wanted fugitive extradited to US
Show More
Super Plunge: Brave souls jump into lake once an hour for 24 hours
Bright lights, big stakes for Democrats in Nevada
4 injured, 1 critically, after SUV hits pedestrians in West Loop
What you need for your Illinois Real ID
'He's a good boy': Harvey man pleads for return of stolen guide dog
More TOP STORIES News