Chicago city treasurer hosts town hall meeting on financial literacy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago city treasurer is hosting an event focused on neighborhood lending, community banking, economic development opportunities and financial assistance for seniors.Melissa Conyears-Ervin is putting on Dollars & Sense on Saturday in Englewood.Conyears-Ervin will also look back at 2019 and her office's growth with return on investments, support of community events and other accomplishments.Conyears-Ervin joined ABC7 to talk about the event.: Dollars & Sense: Saturday, Feb. 22: 10a.m. - noon: Englewood STEM High School, 6835 S. Normal Blvd., ChicagoFor more information visit