PERSONAL FINANCE

Chicago man wins $20.8M Illinois Lottery prize after buying first scratch off ticket

Illinois Lottery Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Illinois Lottery)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago man has won a prize worth $20.8 million after getting a winning scratch off ticket, the Illinois Lottery said Wednesday.

The winning ticket was a 20X20 ticket, which has a top prize of $20,000 a week for 20 years.

The winner, who was not identified by the Illinois Lottery, said he has regularly played the Lucky Day Lotto for 18 years. A co-worker convinced him to try buying an instant scratch off ticket while the two were at Plaza Food & Liquor, 3459 W. Ogden Avenue, and the man picked a winner on his first-ever scratch off ticket.

Plaza Food & Liquor will receive a bonus of $208,000 for selling the winning ticket. For more information on Illinois Lottery games, visit illinoislottery.com.
