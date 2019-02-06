CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago man has won a prize worth $20.8 million after getting a winning scratch off ticket, the Illinois Lottery said Wednesday.
The winning ticket was a 20X20 ticket, which has a top prize of $20,000 a week for 20 years.
The winner, who was not identified by the Illinois Lottery, said he has regularly played the Lucky Day Lotto for 18 years. A co-worker convinced him to try buying an instant scratch off ticket while the two were at Plaza Food & Liquor, 3459 W. Ogden Avenue, and the man picked a winner on his first-ever scratch off ticket.
Plaza Food & Liquor will receive a bonus of $208,000 for selling the winning ticket. For more information on Illinois Lottery games, visit illinoislottery.com.