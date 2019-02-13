PERSONAL FINANCE

Consumer Countdown: Ford recalls nearly 1.5M F-150 trucks

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Countdown: Ford recalls nearly 1.5M F-150 trucks

By and Ann Pistone
Wednesday's "Consumer Countdown" features three interesting stories impacting consumers and money.

No. 3

Ford issued a recall Wednesday for three vehicles, including nearly 1.5 million F-150 trucks.

There recall is due to a concern with a possible "loss of vehicle control" and whiplash.

Other vehicles affected in the recall announcement are some Lincoln Continentals and Mustangs.

No. 2

One major consumer watchdog group said Americans are also facing record auto debt.

The money we owe on our cars is at an all-time high, according to U.S. PIRG.

The report blames predatory lending and not enough public transportation options.

No. 1

Do you have credit debt? Most of us have some.

Did you know that almost 30 percent of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, according to www.Bankrate.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeI-Teamrecallfordconsumerdebt
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBB: Top Valentine's Day scams
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Chicago Made: Grit Clothing Co. celebrates South Side pride
Mayoral task force: Pay struggling Chicagoans $1K a month
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Harvest Bible Church fires founder James MacDonald
'Zombie deer' disease found in 17 Illinois counties, 24 states
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Chicago is nation's most corrupt big city, report finds
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
How CPR changed one couple's love story
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
Show More
'Snowna Lisa': Man creates turns ice rink into masterpiece
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Rare books stolen from Pennsylvania bookstore
More News