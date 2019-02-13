Consumer Countdown: Ford recalls nearly 1.5M F-150 trucks

Wednesday's "Consumer Countdown" features three interesting stories impacting consumers and money.
No. 3
Ford issued a recall Wednesday for three vehicles, including nearly 1.5 million F-150 trucks.
There recall is due to a concern with a possible "loss of vehicle control" and whiplash.
Other vehicles affected in the recall announcement are some Lincoln Continentals and Mustangs.
No. 2
One major consumer watchdog group said Americans are also facing record auto debt.
The money we owe on our cars is at an all-time high, according to U.S. PIRG.
The report blames predatory lending and not enough public transportation options.
No. 1
Do you have credit debt? Most of us have some.
Did you know that almost 30 percent of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, according to www.Bankrate.com.
