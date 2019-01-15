CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Withdrawing from a 529 college savings plan

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents who've been saving for years, know the advantages of putting college money into a 529 college-savings account.

Consumer Reports
Parents who've been saving for years, know the advantages of putting college money into a 529 college-savings account. You get big tax breaks on the money.

But what happens when it's finally time to take the money out? Financial experts at Consumer Reports say there are smart ways to do that, too.

When Kim Johnson's daughter, Isabelle was born, Kim began putting money into a 529 college savings plan, and although it's hard for Kim to believe, Isabelle is now a college freshman, and it's time to start taking money out of her 529. Which is a little more complicated than Kim expected.

"We just thought, you know, it's there, it's a bucket of money that we've been saving and most recently we are starting to learn that there are some strings attached and rules," Johnson said.

Rules that are important to follow, according to the financial team at Consumer Reports, if you want to avoid hefty penalties.

"If you don't spend the money on legitimate 529 expense, you'll pay income tax on the earnings in the 529 and a 10 percent penalty on the amount you saved," said Donna Rosato of Consumer Reports.

Legitimate 529 expenses include obvious things, such as tuition and supplies, like books and computer, but you can also use the money towards room and board, if you're enrolled in school at least half-time.

As you spend, be sure to keep all your receipt, the IRS may have questions later.

Be aware that when you spend the money also matters.

"You need to spend the money in the same year that you make the withdrawal. That means the calendar year, not the school year," Rosato said.

And, if you're lucky enough to have leftover 529 funds? Avoid taxes and penalties by saving it for graduate school or transferring the money to another child, a cousin or even to further your own education.

Consumer Reports says sometimes you can even use 529 money towards education costs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, but only up to $10,000 per-student, per year. Just be sure to check with your plan administrator, to find out what's covered in the plan you have chosen.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeconsumer reportscollege
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Rental car insurance
Consumer Reports: Why is printer ink so expensive?
Consumer Reports: How to have a healthy vegetarian diet
Consumer Reports: Making your home smarter
More consumer reports
PERSONAL FINANCE
Quick Tip: Are free trials really free?
Quick Tip: Erasing credit card debt
Financial expert Chris Hogan's new book 'Everyday Millionaires'
Fake websites, job offer scams among BBB's top 10 scams of 2018
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police rescue man from Chicago River in Loop
5th teen charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
1 injured in Crestwood apartment building fire
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Gillette releases #MeToo-inspired ad
Mom drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, cloudy Tuesday
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Show More
Jason Van Dyke's attorneys ask for probation ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing
Trump personally paying for Clemson's fast-food White House meals
JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
Gunman convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death sentenced to 84 years in prison
Man sculpts 7-foot bald eagle with snow in Indiana
More News