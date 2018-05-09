PERSONAL FINANCE

Dish Network telemarketing call lawsuit settled, $1,200 claims available

(Shutterstock file)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You may be eligible for a $1,200 check if you received an illegal telemarketing call from Dish Network.

Anyone who was on the National Do Not Call Registry between May 11 2010 and August 1 2011 but still received a call from Dish Network is eligible.

Dish is blaming an outside contractor for the violations and said it's appealing the ruling.

To find out if you're eligible for a claim click here to check your phone number.

If you are eligible for a payment, you must submit a payment form. Click here for instructions on filing a payment form.

If you are eligible, the payment form must be submitted by mail or online by June 18.
