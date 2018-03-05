Identity theft tops list of 2017 Illinois consumer complaints, AG says

The Illinois Attorney General's office released the top 10 scams targeting residents in 2017, based on the number of complaints they received from consumers.Identity theft topped the list for the first time in 10 years with 2,511 complaints. Many of those calls included credit card fraud, business data breaches, utility and even government document fraud."Over the years we have recovered billions and billions of dollars anywhere from mortgage modification to phone bills," said Attorney General Lisa Madigan. "So if you have a question, have a concern, please call."Madigan recommends that if something sounds fishy, call for advice.1. Identity Theft (credit cards, data breaches, utilities, government document fraud) -- 2,511 complaints2. Education (student loan debt, loan counseling, for-profit schools) -- 2,399 complaints3. Consumer Debt (collection agencies, mortgages, banks) -- 2,395 complaints4. Construction/Home Improvement (remodeling, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, plumbing) -- 2,113 complaints5. Telecommunications (cable and satellite TV, telemarketing, cell phones, phone service and repairs) -- 2,031 complaints6. Promotions/Schemes (phone scams, lottery scams, investment schemes, phishing) -- 2,004 complaints7. Used Auto Sales (as-is used cars, financing, advertising, warranties) -- 1,728 complaints8. Internet/Mail Order Products (internet and catalog purchases, TV and radio advertising) -- 1,071 complaints9. Motor Vehicle/Non-Warranty Repair (collision, engines, oil changes and tune-ups) -- 656 complaints10. New Auto Sales (financing, defects, advertising) -- 629 complaints