PERSONAL FINANCE

Identity theft tops list of 2017 Illinois consumer complaints, AG says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Illinois Attorney General's office released the top 10 scams targeting residents in 2017, based on the number of complaints they received from consumers. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Attorney General's office released the top 10 scams targeting residents in 2017, based on the number of complaints they received from consumers.

Identity theft topped the list for the first time in 10 years with 2,511 complaints. Many of those calls included credit card fraud, business data breaches, utility and even government document fraud.

"Over the years we have recovered billions and billions of dollars anywhere from mortgage modification to phone bills," said Attorney General Lisa Madigan. "So if you have a question, have a concern, please call."
Madigan recommends that if something sounds fishy, call for advice.

Below is a full list of the Top 10 Scams of 2017:

1. Identity Theft (credit cards, data breaches, utilities, government document fraud) -- 2,511 complaints
2. Education (student loan debt, loan counseling, for-profit schools) -- 2,399 complaints
3. Consumer Debt (collection agencies, mortgages, banks) -- 2,395 complaints
4. Construction/Home Improvement (remodeling, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, plumbing) -- 2,113 complaints

5. Telecommunications (cable and satellite TV, telemarketing, cell phones, phone service and repairs) -- 2,031 complaints
6. Promotions/Schemes (phone scams, lottery scams, investment schemes, phishing) -- 2,004 complaints
7. Used Auto Sales (as-is used cars, financing, advertising, warranties) -- 1,728 complaints
8. Internet/Mail Order Products (internet and catalog purchases, TV and radio advertising) -- 1,071 complaints
9. Motor Vehicle/Non-Warranty Repair (collision, engines, oil changes and tune-ups) -- 656 complaints
10. New Auto Sales (financing, defects, advertising) -- 629 complaints
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financescamsattorney generalconsumer concernslisa madiganChicagoLoopIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News