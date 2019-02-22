CHICAGO (WLS) --The winner of a $4 million lottery prize sold at a Chicago gas station for a Mega Millions drawing has three hours left to claim their prize.
If you think you bought a ticket for this drawing, you may want to check your pockets, behind the sofa or wherever you may have placed a winning lottery ticket. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize and, since lottery prize centers are not open on the weekend, that means the lucky winner only has until 5 p.m. to claim their prize.
The winning Mega Millions Megaplier Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the BP gas station located at 1955 W. Cermak Road. The ticket matched all five numbers, 07-11-13-19-58, to win a $1 million prize in the Feb. 23, 2018, drawing. The Megaplier number drawn, 04, multiplied the winner's prize to $4 million.
The unclaimed Mega Million prize is one of four seven-figure Illinois Lottery prizes currently unclaimed, totaling $8.3 million.
The three other unclaimed prizes include a $1 million Powerball Quick Pick ticket, which was purchased at Super Price, located at 2511 W. Cermak Road. The ticket matched all five numbers, 11-16-38-50-69, in the Wednesday, May 9, drawing.
A $2 million Lucky Day Lotto prize also remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased at Miinuteman, located at 6900 Kingery Highway in Willowbrook; and matched all five numbers 03-07-08-09-23 to win the jackpot in the midday drawing from Friday, June 29, 2018.
Another Lucky Day Lotto prize remains unclaimed in Indian Head Park. The $1.3 million winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Oak Pantry and Deli, located at 3625 Joliet Road, and matched all five numbers, 19-35-39-43-45, to win the jackpot in the midday drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Winning a large lottery prize can be an exciting and life-changing experience, and the Illinois Lottery urges winners to seek financial advice before claiming their prize. The Illinois Lottery Winners' Handbook provides helpful information regarding the claims process. It can be found on the Illinois Lottery's website.
The Illinois Lottery suggests the lucky winners sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.
Visit the Illinois Lottery's website for a full list of unclaimed prizes and more information about how to play and claim.