CHICAGO (WLS) --People are snapping up tickets for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot drawing.
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is at a record $1.6 billion. It would be the largest jackpot prize in U.S. history and comes with a cash option of $904 million.
RELATED: Mega Millions jackpot 2018: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7.
Two tickets for Friday's drawing sold in the Chicago area matched five of the six numbers, making them worth $1 million.
The first winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at a BP gas station in the 6500-block of South Kedzie Avenue, and the other was sold at a Stop N Go Liquor store in the 5200-block of 159th Street, according to a press release from the Illinois Lottery.
Each retailer will receive $10,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling a winning ticket.
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots 2018: Things you need to consider if you win
The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.
The Powerball jackpot has also climbed. It's up to an estimated $620 million for Wednesday's drawing. That would make it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Mega Millions and Powerball 2018: How do the jackpots grow?
Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were: 16-54-57-62-69 and Powerball: 23.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.6 billion in January, 2016, with winners from California, Florida and Tennessee.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner and the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350. Mega Millions drawings take place at 10 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:292,201,338. Powerball drawings take place at 9:59 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.