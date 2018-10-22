MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot 2018: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion, the highest lottery drawing in the country's history.

With the current Mega Millions jackpot reaching an all-time high in U.S. lottery history, many people may be wondering what they could purchase with $1.6 billion.

RELATED: The largest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots in history

Although the true winner of the jackpot won't get the full pot, we decided to have some fun seeing all the things one could buy with $1.6 billion.

8.6 billion pencils - At a cost of $2.24 for a box of a dozen pencils, the winnings are enough to purchase more pencils than there are people on the planet.

440 million boxes of cereal - The true breakfast lover will be able to buy more boxes of cereal than anyone could ever need.

1.6 million iPhone Xs - As a new iPhone (64 GB) costs just shy of $1,000, the winnings are enough to go to a city about the size of Philadelphia and pass out an iPhone to everyone.

RELATED: Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

3,830 Lamborghinis - Want to get a brand new Lamborghini for all of your closest friends? With that much money, you could do that and still have Lamborghinis to spare.

Four Boeing 747s - Who needs one jumbo jet, when they could have four? At a price of $376.8 million, the big jackpot winner would have some money to spare.

The Buffalo Bills - Believe it or not, even that kind of cash couldn't buy you most NFL teams, according to Forbes. The winnings, however, are exactly equal to the estimated value of the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

Editor's note: These calculations were done using the estimated jackpot. Actual winnings will be lower after paying taxes and depending on the number of winners and chosen prize delivery method.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotteryjackpotmega millions
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions jackpot at record $1.6 billion; Powerball at $620M
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tomorrow
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More mega millions
SOCIETY
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
6 complete 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
More Society
Top Stories
4 reportedly shot at a funeral, authorities say
28 shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Gang member charged in murder of 2-year-old boy in Hermosa
Metra BNSF trains halted in both directions after pedestrian struck
Police searching for bipolar woman who may be suicidal
Innocent man caught in road rage crash killed on way to work
Man accused of decapitating mother because he 'felt like it' found not guilty
Hurricane Willa track headed for Mexico; now Category 5
Show More
SWAT, CPD respond to possible barricade situation in Gresham
Bears fans 'pink out' Soldier Field to raise breast cancer awareness
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
2 killed in head-on crash near Homer Township identified
More News