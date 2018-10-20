EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4519820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing has grown to a record $1 billion if a ticket matches all six winning numbers.

There was no winner for Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing, which had a record jackpot of $1 billion. The prize has now grown to a record $1.6 billion if a ticket matches all six winning numbers.The winning numbers drawn Friday were:The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 10 p.m. Central.The $1.6 billion jackpot has a cash option of $904 million, even after the government takes its cut.To put that in perspective, a single winner would be richer than Chance the Rapper, whose net worth is estimated to be $33 million, or even some entire island countries.Folks lined up at the Thompson Center Friday for a chance to stand in a portable lotto machine, with tickets flying all around, to grab as many tickets as possible, all in five seconds."We were actually going to the Sears Tower and walking by and saw it and we were like, 'Hey, we got time, let's go,'" said Bonnie Feledy, who was waiting in line for a ticket.Kevin Nayman was also waiting in line and if he won, he said he would take, "A never-ending vacation. I'd travel the world."The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were:The grand prize has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24 when a group of 11 California co-workers shared a $543 million prize.The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.With such slim odds, why do we continue to spend money on the lottery?"We tend to put an overvalue on rare events," said Dr. Mark Reinecke, chief psychologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "It's a curved linear relationship, and so the fact that it's uncommon in some ways makes it desirable for us. We want to pursue it more because there's such a high value placed on it.""There are lots of things we can better spend our money on, but we often overweight hope," said Dr. Hans Breiter, another Northwestern Memorial Hospital doctor.David Kelly, whose hope caused him to wait in line for hours outside the Thompson Center, put it more simply."I've always been told you gotta get in it to win it," he said."I need $20 million only and I'll give the rest away," said Joel Korangteng.Ashley Toliber said she would spend the winnings on her 12-year-old son."I would take him around the world and just let him see things I wasn't able to see as a kid," she said.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is up to $470 million.Whoever wins, financial adviser Cortlon Cofield said it's important to be careful with the money."One third of all lottery winners go bankrupt within five years, so they're actually in a worse position than before they won the lottery," he said.Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)If you win the Mega Millions jackpot now, you could be worth almost two Taylor SwiftsAll week, the climbing Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have been awakening the frivolous dreamers inside of us. Come on, who could resist entertaining some "what ifs" when the money at stake is over a billion dollars?To recap, no one's won the big Powerball or Mega Millions payout for a long time, so now the jackpots are sinfully high. The Powerball pot is $430 million, and the top Mega Millions prize is a cool Dr. Evil-approved $1 billion.Granted, those numbers get pared down a LOT once cash value calculations and good old Uncle Sam get a hold of the winnings. But still, it's an obscene amount of money.For some context, Taylor Swift's net worth is reportedly around $300 million. If you win the Mega Millions "billion,", you could take home $565 million and be almost twice as rich as her with absolutely none of the work. Are you familiar with the Commonwealth of Dominica, a small island country in the West Indies? Their 2017 GDP was $562 million. You could literally be as rich as an entire country.Even if you won the Powerball jackpot and had to settle for the $248 million cash value payout, like a peasant, you could still be worth 0.82 Taylor Swifts and finally afford a comfortable two bedroom in San Francisco.