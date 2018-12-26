PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawn; no winner, jackpot now $348 million

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $348 million after the drawing on Christmas Day.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $348 million after there was no winner in the drawing on Christmas Day.

The winning numbers are: 2-8-42-43-50 Mega Ball: 6

There were more than 1 million winning tickets at all prize levels, so double check your tickets!

The next drawing will take place Friday at 10 p.m. Central Time.

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The jackpot for that drawing will be the largest prize ever offered on the last draw day of any year since the game began in 2002.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



The $348 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $210.2 million. It has been rolling over since October.

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
