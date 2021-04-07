People who receive Social Security benefits could receive stimulus payments today: IRS

The IRS announced Wednesday that it is disbursing more than 25 million payments in the fourth batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.The agency said the latest round brings the total to more than 156 million payments, with a total value of approximately $372 billion since these payments began rolling out to people in batches.The IRS said the largest block of the latest payments are going out to Social Security beneficiaries who didn't file a 2020 or 2019 tax return and didn't use the Non-Filers tool last year, which also includes survivor or disability (SSDI) beneficiaries.The ABC 7 I-Team has heard from more than 100 people on Social Security who were anxiously waiting for their stimulus payments.As for Veterans Affairs beneficiaries, the IRS said payments to this group will be disbursed on April 14.For more information, visit