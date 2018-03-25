PERSONAL FINANCE

Spring cleaning for your finances

Spring is a good time to sort through your financial matters. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Spring has sprung! While many are decluttering and organizing their homes, don't forget about cleaning up your finances.

A representative from Morgan Stanley shared the following tips for decluttering and organizing finances in order to reduce stress and keep your goals on track.

1. Review your credit report
2. Update beneficiaries
3. Review longer-term financial objectives
4. Shred sensitive items you no longer need

5. Organize important documents
6. Analyze your budget

For more information visit: www.morganstanley.com
