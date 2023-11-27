WATCH LIVE

What to put on year-end financial checklist

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, November 27, 2023 12:13PM
Craig Bolanos, founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joined ABC7 to talk about what to include in your year-end financial checklist.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's easy to get wrapped up in holiday planning this time of year, but it's important that we don't forget what we need to do financially before we ring in the new year.

Bolanos says it is the time to review your financial plan, review your employee benefits, conduct a year-end tax review and also look at charitable contributions.

For more information, visit https://www.investwithwmg.com.

