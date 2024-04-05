Fire breaks out at Smith & Wollensky in River North, southbound State Street blocked by CFD response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Smith & Wollensky restaurant in River North Friday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started in the restaurant's kitchen. There was a significant Chicago Fire Department presence blocking off southbound lanes on State Street just north of the river and smoke was visible from the street.

The cause of the fire has not been released. One firefighter appeared to sustain minor injuries and was seen on a stretcher, but he did not have an oxygen mask on or to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

No further information was immediately available.

It was also not known how long lanes would remain blocked on State Street.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.