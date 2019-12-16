Fire damages Lakeview apartments, restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood has left some apartments and several businesses damaged Monday morning.

The fire occurred just after midnight in the 2800-block of North Broadway.

Firefighters were seen dealing with heavy smoke in trying to put out the blaze in a building over two restaurants, including Renaldi's Pizzeria.

Some residents have been displaced by the fire. No injuries have been reported.
