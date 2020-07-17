No injuries reported in fire at NIPSCO plant in northwest Indiana

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WLS) -- A large fire damaged part of a NIPSCO plant in Wheatfield, Indiana, on Thursday.

Officials said the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. inside the NIPSCO Generating Station, which is located about an hour and a half southeast of Chicago.

No one was hurt in the fire, and its cause remains unknown at the time, officials said.

NIPSCO said the company doesn't expect any service interruptions due to the fire.

An investigation into what started the blaze is underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianabusinessfireinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot, including baby, in Old Town
Pritzker lawsuit seeks face mask order for Illinois schools
JoAnn Cunningham tearfully addresses court at sentencing for son's murder
Suburban mayors pleased with new Restore Illinois health regions
Family of man killed by unmarked CPD car sues city
Chicago official accused of falsifying Midway runway conditions
CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September
Show More
IL reports 1,257 COVID-19 cases as unemployment rate declines
Be cautious when working out at home amid COVID-19 crisis: doctors
Lake Michigan swimmer dies after going underwater at Promontory Point
Homeowners can still get a break on federally-backed mortgages
New details released in Eddie Johnson 'driving while impaired' incident
More TOP STORIES News