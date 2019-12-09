Fire engulfs business building in west suburban Bellwood, fire officials say

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in west suburban Bellwood Sunday night.A large building that houses several businesses is on fire near 25th Avenue and St. Charles, which is about 2 miles north of the Eisenhower.At least one of the businesses is a boutique, according to people at the scene.Part of the building has collapsed and firefighters are still working to get the flames under control.Bellwood's fire chief said one firefighter has been hospitalized for injuries.It's unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.