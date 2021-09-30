fire

Fire tears through several homes in Fuller Park on Princeton Avenue

Large fire engulfs several homes in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling an extra-alarm fire on the city's South Side Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of S. Princeton Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood, according to fire officials.



At least seven structures were engulfed in the fire and one collapsed, according to officials.

"When I pull up on the scene we had four buildings going in front... four two and a half story frames, 3 coaches in the back, we had quite a bit of fire going when we got onto scene. Right away we started to drop lines and put masters to work, put ll companies to work," said CFD Deputy District Chief Thomas Carbonneau.

There has been no word of injuries at this time, but a warming bus has been called in for multiple residents displaced from the fire.

At least five homes were engulfed in the fire and one collapsed, according to officials.



Four puppies were rescued from rear couch houses and were attended to on scene, CFD tweeted.



"It could have been a lot worse, a lot worse if people neighbors don't help each other. Obviously the quick work of the fire department was getting water on the fire stopped it from going farther," Carbonneau said.

the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
