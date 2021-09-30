Fire tears through several homes in Fuller Park on Princeton Avenue

Firefighters putting out a blaze that’s engulfed 6 homes, per CFD. More live @ABC7Chicago. pic.twitter.com/p2Nh3v6FH0 — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) September 30, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11064117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least five homes were engulfed in the fire and one collapsed, according to officials.

Update 2-11 on Princeton Four (4) puppies rescued from the rear couch houses and being attended to by on scene EMS 2-1-30 pic.twitter.com/YmhEknW2dQ — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 30, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling an extra-alarm fire on the city's South Side Thursday morning.The fire broke out just after 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of S. Princeton Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood, according to fire officials.At least seven structures were engulfed in the fire and one collapsed, according to officials."When I pull up on the scene we had four buildings going in front... four two and a half story frames, 3 coaches in the back, we had quite a bit of fire going when we got onto scene. Right away we started to drop lines and put masters to work, put ll companies to work," said CFD Deputy District Chief Thomas Carbonneau.There has been no word of injuries at this time, but a warming bus has been called in for multiple residents displaced from the fire.Four puppies were rescued from rear couch houses and were attended to on scene, CFD tweeted."It could have been a lot worse, a lot worse if people neighbors don't help each other. Obviously the quick work of the fire department was getting water on the fire stopped it from going farther," Carbonneau said.the cause of the fire is under investigation.