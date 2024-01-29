Large Evanston fire destroys businesses in mixed-use building

The Evanston Fire Department battled a large fire in a mixed-use building on Greenleaf Street, destroying several businesses.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire in an Evanston building left two stores destroyed Sunday night, authorities said.

The fire started at around 8:30 p.m. at 1402 Greenleaf street in Evanston.

Heavy flames and thick smoke could be seen shooting up from the roof.

Fire officials said when crews arrived, the fire spread quickly and it took about three and a half hours to get ahead of it.

The building is a mixed-use commercial structure.

Residents say some of the businesses destroyed include a fitness store and a pottery shop.

"We actually recently bought some stuff for Christmas," neighbor Alex Lippett said. "Also, my daughters have gone in there and actually once took a clay lesson there, so it is sad to see this happen."

The flames grew so large, that fire fighters from nearby cities came to help including Chicago.

Meanwhile fire officials said the structure is a total loss. Fortunately, it was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.